Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
CDTX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.49. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
