Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

CDTX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.49. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

