Citigroup Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:GIL opened at C$40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.92.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$578,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,840,205.43. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

