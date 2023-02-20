Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $90.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOF opened at $71.55 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

