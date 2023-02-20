Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $929.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

