Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €11.38 ($12.24) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.20.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

