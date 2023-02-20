Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NYSE CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,527,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

