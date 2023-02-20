Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $60.92 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

