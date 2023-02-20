Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.45. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.