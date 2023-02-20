Cormark Cuts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$6.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.13.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

