Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Corning stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.