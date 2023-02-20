Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,777 shares of company stock valued at $266,299. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Couchbase by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 50.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 151.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.01 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

