Credit Suisse AG Acquires 40,331 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,331 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

NYSE ALLY opened at $31.05 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

