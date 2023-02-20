Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €186.76.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

