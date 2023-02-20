Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CEQP opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 2.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.