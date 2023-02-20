CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $16.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.27.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
CS Disco Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of LAW opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.29.
CS Disco Company Profile
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
