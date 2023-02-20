CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $16.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LAW opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

