CSFB Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.42.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE CWB opened at C$28.44 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.15.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 32.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6935065 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

