CSFB Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$35.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$35.58 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.9075862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.