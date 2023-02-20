CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $439.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

