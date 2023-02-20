CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
CTO stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $439.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.80.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.