DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Trading Up 0.6 %

DaVita Profile

NYSE:DVA opened at $83.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.