DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.