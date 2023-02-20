DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

