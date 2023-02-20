Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.75 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.67) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.91) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €1.44 and its 200 day moving average is €1.41. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

