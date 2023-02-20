Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €167.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €264.00 ($283.87) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €186.76.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

