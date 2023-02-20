DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE DRH opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
