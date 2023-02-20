DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

