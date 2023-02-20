DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

