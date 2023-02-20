Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.75 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.25 to C$16.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.18.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 1.9 %

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.16. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

