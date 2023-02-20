DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.29.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,588,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,770,000 after buying an additional 430,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

