DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.29.

NYSE:DTM opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

