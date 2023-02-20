Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.