ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.82) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of ENI opened at €14.30 ($15.38) on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($11.23) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.92). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

