Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Reduced by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Entegris by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $85.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

