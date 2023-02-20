Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 51,950 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Conagra Brands worth $40,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 629,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,190,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 283,678 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

