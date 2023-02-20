Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.05) to €22.80 ($24.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

