Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives $10.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

