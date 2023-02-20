Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

