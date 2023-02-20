Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.