Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,607 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,607 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after buying an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $53.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.61.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.