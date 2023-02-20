Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

