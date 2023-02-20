Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $154,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.61 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

