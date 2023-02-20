Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $6,680,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $1,589,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 102.4% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.09. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

