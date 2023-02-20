Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in WestRock by 1,560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 641,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 246,520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

