Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after buying an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after buying an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 785,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,442,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 0.9 %

Ventas stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.