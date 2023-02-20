Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $257,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $270.76 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
