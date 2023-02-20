Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $134.68 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

