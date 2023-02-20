Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

