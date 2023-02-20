Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $185.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.