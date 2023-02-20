Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

