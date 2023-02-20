Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ferrari worth $44,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.4 %

Ferrari Company Profile

Shares of RACE stock opened at $266.88 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $270.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.26.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

