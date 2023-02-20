First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FTCS stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.