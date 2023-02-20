FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,778 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,163,000 after acquiring an additional 409,391 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.