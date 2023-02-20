FORA Capital LLC Has $786,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of CF opened at $82.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

